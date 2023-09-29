Razer’s Kraken Kitty RGB gaming headset offers 7.1-ch surround sound for $100 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Quartz Pink Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of up to $150, prices sharply fell at the start of summer, staying under $130 and never falling below $100. Over the last two months, however, they’ve been steadily rising again to a high of $120. Today’s deal brings the price back down to its second-lowest point as far as we have tracked. It’s coming in today just $2 above the all-time low. Equipped with a THX 7.1-channel surround sound, you’ll dive deeper into immersive gameplay with its “beyond standard” spatial audio. It features stream-responsive RGB lighting on the kitty ears and razer logo that is able to interact with audience emoticons and alerts via the Razer Streamer Companion app. You’ll have all-day comfort for longer sessions thanks to its cooling gel-infused cushions, while the noise cancelling microphone ensures background and ambient noise won’t interrupt your communications. Also comes in classic black for $7 more. Head below to read more.

While we’re upgrading your headset, why not consider upgrading the rest of your battlestation? Amazon is currently offering the Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Gaming Mouse for $50, with its customizable RGB lighting zones and 11 programmable buttons, this mouse provides a crisp, responsive 0.2ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks. You can also find the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on Amazon for $99 (or the matching Quartz pink for $125), which offers similar customizable RGB lighting with the satisfying clicks of green mechanical switches with an 80 million keystroke lifespan.

And if you want the absolute best in monitors, check out our recent news coverage of the Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, which holds the title of “world’s first dual-UHD monitor”, and is currently available for pre-order (securing a $500 credit) ahead of its October 3 launch.

Razer Kraken Kitty RGB USB Gaming Headset Features:

Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz.Headphones fit type:Over-Ear.Sensitivity 109 dB (1 kHz).Specific uses for product : Music

On-Earcup Audio Controls: Includes volume up and down and THX Spatial on/off toggle. The Kraken Kitty uses a USB port and is compatible with personal computers and laptops. Access to Chroma lighting control via Synapse 3 is only available on Windows PCs

Compatibility: Connects via USB connector; THX Spatial Audio available on Windows 10 64bit only

