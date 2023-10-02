Amazon lows once again live on 2023 Hisense Smart Google TVs from $398 (Up to $400 off)

Amazon has now dropped the 2023 model Hisense Class U6 Series Smart Google TVs back down to all-time low pricing. You’ll find the 55- and 65-inch models at $398 and $548 shipped, down from the regular $580 and $700 listings, respectively. Those options are both marking a return to Amazon all-time lows for the first time while the 75-inch variant is also now on sale for $798 shipped. Regularly $1,200, this is $402 off the going rate and coming within about $60 of the all-time low we have only tracked once before. These models deliver some notable bang for your buck when it comes to modern 2023 displays. They sport mini-LED tech with full array local dimming for a brighter image and greater contrast alongside support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, and four HDMI inputs. The “bezel-less” design is also joined by built-in Bluetooth, a voice remote, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Head below for more details.

More 2023 model Hisense smart Google TV deals:

For something on the more casual side of things that will keep even more cash in your pocket, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the 2023 model TCL 50-inch S4 4K Smart Google TV that is now selling for $260 shipped. This one doesn’t carry the bells and whistles you’ll find on some of the U-series Hisense variants above, but it is quite affordable with the deal currently available on Amazon.

Hisense Class U6 Series Smart Google TV features:

4K ULED: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense

MINI-LED & FULL ARRAY LOCAL DIMMING: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen

QLED QUANTUM DOT WIDE COLOR GAMUT: Quantum Dot QLED produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate color than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations that bring vibrant images to life in a way non QLED TVs can’t

