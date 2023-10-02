JBL’s premium 5.1-ch. sound bar has detachable surround sound speakers for $600 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the JBL Bar 700 for $599.95 shipped. Down from its regular $900, today’s deal is the fifth discount we have tracked for this year. It comes in $188 under the current going used rate and is the first markdown to dip below $750, hitting a new all-time low. Bolstered by Dolby Atmos, this 5.1-channel sound bar features detachable, battery-powered surround sound speakers to deliver a 3D cinematic experience – no wires, and no extra connections needed. It also offers AirPlay, which allows for Wi-Fi, along with Alexa multi-room music and Chromecast to give you access to 300 online music streaming services – plus, the Wi-Fi support allows the sound bar to automatically update itself. Includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer for that mighty blood-pumping bass.

For alternative options, JBL has a few other sound bar models currently seeing discounts on Amazon. These are earlier generations that offer quality audio, without the convenience of the detachable surround sound speakers:

And you can also check out our recent coverage of the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, that utilizes AI for sharper clarity and features six transducers, including a pair of custom-engineered upward firing dipole speakers so it feels “like your space is filled with sound from every direction, even overhead.”

JBL Bar 700 Features:

Dolby Atmos Surround Sound: Immerse yourself in theater-quality 3D sound. With detachable surround speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, the JBL Bar 700 delivers a 3D cinematic experience. With 620 watts of total system power the JBL Bar 700 transforms your movies, music and games into immersive sound experiences and pulls you into the middle of the action. Thrilling, precise bass from a mighty 10″ wireless subwoofer brings the excitement to your action movies and the emotion to your music.

