Bose debuts new Smart Ultra Soundbar with AirPlay, A.I. dialogue, Dolby Atmos, and more

Just after the debut of its new flagship headphones, it is now time for the launch of the brand new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar. Described as its “top-of-the-line soundbar that’s here to pull you deep into the heart of all your favorite content,” the new home theater audio solution delivers the latest in sound technology from the brand alongside voice command action, Apple’s AirPlay 2, automatic room calibration, A.I. dialogue mode, Dolby Atmos support, and more. The Bose speaker solutions, be it for the home theater, the backyard, or on the road, are some of the best I’ve heard and it has just introduced its latest flagship-worthy sound bar system. Now available for purchase directly from Bose or at Amazon, all of the details you need away below.

Bose unveils new ‘top-of-the-line’ Smart Ultra Soundbar

The new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar packs in six transducers, including a pair of custom-engineered upward firing dipole speakers so it feels “like your space is filled with sound from every direction, even overhead.” All of which is enhanced by way of Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology that separates sounds and intelligently “places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.”

Alongside customization options, Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and other smart features, Bose is injecting its latest sound bar with intelligent audio as well. A.I. Dialogue Mode “automatically balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity” while ADAPTiQ Calibration tech “measures the properties of your room and adjusts the sound of your system accordingly.”

You’ll also find Bose SimpleSync so you can pair the sound bar up with select Bose headphones for “a personal listening experience” or other Bose Bluetooth speakers for a complete whole-home audio setup.

Features at a glance:

Supercharged and immersive

Supports Dolby Atmos

Immersion with proprietary TrueSpace

A.I. Dialogue Mode for vocal clarity

Control with Google and Alexa

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Control with Bose Music app

AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect

And here’s Bose has to say about the companion integration:

With the Bose Music app, you can set up your soundbar, choose your voice assistant, and set up Voice4Video, a Bose technology that expands your Alexa voice assistant control capabilities so you can control your soundbar, TV, cable, or satellite box with just your voice.

The new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is now available for purchase at $899 shipped in either black or white.

