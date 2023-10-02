Sun Joe 24V IONMAX electric power cleaner tackles your vehicle’s cleaning needs for $69

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24-Volt IONMAX Cordless Electric Power Cleaner Kit for $68.90 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal is a 23% discount that falls to the third-lowest price we have tracked for the year. It comes in as the second major markdown of 2023, beaten out only by the fleeting all-time low from August and the cut down price that carried over from last year. This 24V pressure washer sports a 180W brush motor that gives you a mild 320 PSI that makes it perfect for washing vehicles or doing light jobs around your home. It features a 20-foot siphon hose that draws water at a 0.55GPM flow from any fresh water source, and at just seven pounds, this pressure washer is a highly portable model. You’ll have five adjustable spray patterns to choose from: zero, zero+, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a gentle shower. Includes 2.0Ah battery and charger.

If you want a similar siphon-focused system as the deal above, Amazon is also offering a 22% discount on the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot for $179. With seven times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle, this pressure washer offers 450 PSI for your more routine cleaning efforts. You can even switch it into its “low” setting of 290 PSI to conserve water and battery. Its nozzle features four settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and a 40-degree wider cleaning radius.

And if you’re looking for a pressure washer that retains a compact and portable design while also offering far more output power than the above two models, check out our coverage of the WORX 13A Electric Pressure Washer, now going for $79. It comes equipped with a 13A motor that can max out at 1,870 PSI and 1.4 GPM, as well as a spray wand that has a 1/4-inch fitting for quick exchange of nozzles and features an integrated cord-wrap for easy cleanup as well as an onboard storage compartment for nozzles and accessories.

24-Volt IONMAX Cordless Electric Power Cleaner Kit Features:

[24-VOLT IONMAX SYSTEM]: Includes 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery + charger

[POWERFUL]: 180-Watt Brush Motor

[23″ LANCE]: Provides optimum spray control

[ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE]: With 5 selectable spray patterns: 0°, 0+, 25°, 40° and gentle shower

[4-PIECE ACCESSORY KIT]: Includes utility bristle brush to scrub away dirt and clean wheel wells, 11.9″ extension wand, 20′ siphon hose to draw water from any fresh water source, and garden hose adapter to connect directly to the spigot

