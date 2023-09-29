WORX 13A electric pressure washer maxes out at 1,870 PSI and 1.4 GPM for $79 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the WORX 13A Electric Pressure Washer for $79 shipped. After spending the entire year plateaued at $130, the end of summer brought the first wave of discounts that bumped the price down in small amounts, never breaking lower than $104. Today’s deal beats out all previous discounts, coming in $6 under the current going used rate and marking a new all-time low. This compact and lightweight pressure washer is equipped with a 13A motor that can max out at 1,870 PSI and 1.4 GPM. It comes with a spray wand that has a 1/4-inch fitting for quick exchange of nozzles and features an integrated cord-wrap for easy cleanup as well as an onboard storage compartment for nozzles and accessories. With its integrated handle and 16 pound weight, this pressure washer is designed for portability, allowing you to carry it with you to tackle any job, anywhere.

Greenworks also has their own compact and portable pressure washer, which is currently on Amazon for $90. While this pressure washer doesn’t offer quite as much PSI as the above model, it does come with far more accessories like the soap applicator.

If you’re looking for a more standard-sized pressure washer with more power, check out our past coverage of the Greenworks TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer, equipped with a 14A motor that generates 3,000 PSI and 2.0 GPM.

WORX 13A Electric Pressure Washer Features:

[13-AMP MOTOR] Powerful, lightweight, compact design delivers 1700 PSI (MAX 1870 PSI) and 1.2 GPM (MAX 1.4 GPM)

[SPRAY-WAND W/ QUICK-CONNECT] Spray-wand with universal ¼ in. quick-connect for easy nozzle changes

[CARRY-HANDLE] Compact design with integrated carry-handle for added portability

[DO IT YOURSELF. DO IT BETTER. DO IT WITH WORX.] Worx tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s been designed to last

[CORD-WRAP] Integrated cord-wrap for quick cleanup

[ONBOARD STORAGE] Provides quick nozzle and wand access for various applications

[INTEGRATED BASE] Molded-in feet for added stability

[INCLUDES] Electric Pressure Washer, wand, 20-ft. hose, turbo nozzle, 40° nozzle

