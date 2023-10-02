Time is running out to save $700 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus e-bike for $1,399

Rad Power Bikes is currently offering a special limited-time discount on its flagship RadRover 6 Plus e-bike for $1,399 shipped. This limited deal offers $700 off on this e-bike’s high-step model, with a lesser $300 discount available for the step-thru model. Normally $2,099, this e-bike is not eligible for the brand’s sitewide 10% off sale that began a little over a week ago, and will remain at this marked down price through October 3.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

And be sure to check out all the other items currently marked down as part of Rad Power’s first-ever 10% off sitewide sale, including in-stock and backordered items, which will continue to run until September 28. You can shop the entire catalog of Rad Power e-bikes right here that are eligible for the savings, with some notable exclusions like add-on batteries, service plans, extended protections, as well as e-bikes that are already on sale like the above RadRover 6, RadTrike, and RadRunner 3 Plus.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!