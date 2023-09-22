Rad Power launches first-ever 10% off sitewide e-bike sale starting from $1,349

Rad Power today is launching one of its first-ever sitewide sales. It’s the very first according to the company, and by our account it is certainly the first time Rad Power has ever taken 10% off everything it sells. Headlined of course by its popular e-bikes, you’ll also be able to save on accessories, too. Shipping is free across the board, and the savings will automatically be applied at checkout – no code needed. You can shop the entire catalog of Rad Power e-bikes right here that are eligible for the savings, or just head below to check out our favorites.

Top picks from the Rad Power sitewide sale:

Despite being a sitewide sale, there are some exclusions to the 10% off savings. Things like add-on batteries, as well as service plans and extended protection aren’t making the cut, as well as e-bikes that are already on sale like the RadRover 6 Plus, RadTrike, and RadRunner 3 Plus. Rad Power also makes sure to specify that the savings apply to in-stock and backordered items alike.

The Rad Power 10% off sitewide sale is slated to run through the end of the month on September 28. You’ll have nearly the next week to decide just which of the brand’s popular models is going to be fit for your fall joyrides or commutes, though we’ve reviewed many of the e-bikes over at Electrek in the past. So if you need help deciding, we’ve gone hands-on to see how each EV stacks up.

RadExpand 5 Electric Folding Bike features:

Our latest folding ebike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-through frame, and allows you to customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist. In a tight spot? The RadExpand is a smart fit for RVs, small apartments, or anywhere else you may be short on space.

