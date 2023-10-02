WORX 20V 8-inch cordless electric pole saw clears autumn chores for $140 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V Power Share 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $139.65 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Down from $170, today’s 18% off deal is the first in about three months to drop below $140. This pole saw comes equipped with WORX’s Power Share 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, which are interchangeable between the brand’s lifestyle, garden, and power tools for more efficient convenience. It features a auto-tensioning system that ensures the chain will never be over-tightened, even giving you a tool-free option to adjust its settings as you need, as well as an auto-lubrication system that keeps the chain running smoothly with a level indicator to remind you when to refill. You’ll receive 13 feet of reach with its telescopic pole, and its compact design places the motor along the same axis as the pole for added balance while the chainsaw head is positioned in one of its three angles (0 degrees, 15 degrees, or 30 degrees.)

If you also have high hedges or bushes in need of a shape-up, Amazon is also offering the WORX 20V Power Share 2-in-1 20-inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $119. Equipped with the same Power Share 2.0Ah battery, this hedge trimmer offers many of the same features as the above pole saw, giving you 12 feet of balanced reach with its telescopic pole arm while the trimmer is positioned in 45 degree or 90 degree angles.

And if you’re looking for a more traditional lawn care bundle, check out our previous coverage of the Worx 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, 40V 13-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer, and Electric Turbine Leaf Blower Combo Kit. All three devices utilize the same Power Share 4.0Ah batteries that are interchangeable between all of Worx’s lifestyle, garden, and power tools.

20V Power Share 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw Features:

[AUTOMATIC CHAIN TENSIONING] This tool-free system won’t ever over-tighten the chain, giving you optimal tension every time out, and extending the life of the bar and chain

[AUTOMATIC CHAIN LUBRICATION] So you’ll always have efficient, smooth cuts—and the oil-level indicator lets you know when you need a refill

[TELESCOPIC POLE ATTACHMENT] For up to 13-feet of reach. And you can make tool-free adjustments to make the pole shorter, too

[3-POSTION HEAD ATTACHMENT] The chainsaw head adjusts into three different cutting angles (0°, 15°, 30°) giving you options to get at out-of-the-way limbs and branches

[180° ROTATING REAR HANDLE] For easy vertical/horizontal cutting. You don’t need to twist your arms and wrists to cut parallel to the base of a branch, you can just rotate the handle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!