Worx 40V cordless electric mower, trimmer, and blower combo kit falls to $530 (Reg. $620+)

Amazon is offering the Worx 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, 40V 13-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer, and Electric Turbine Leaf Blower Combo Kit for $530.33 shipped. After spending the first half of the year at $615, followed by a $100 drop and $650 high by mid summer, for the last few months prices have averaged between $550 and $620. Today’s deal is the third lowest price that we have tracked, coming in $23 above the all-time low from November 2022.

This combo kit has the three tools you need to tackle of all your lawn care duties around the home. All three devices utilize the same Power Share 4.0Ah batteries that are interchangeable between all of Worx’s 20V and 40V tools. The 40V 17-inch cordless electric lawn mower comes as a 2-in-1 mower and mulcher, with six cutting height levels and a dial to increase or decrease the mower’s torque, depending on your lawn’s needs. The 40V 13-inch cordless electric string trimmer features a command feed spool system for instant line feeding with the press of a button, as well as a variable speed control throttle and pivoting cutting head to adjust to whatever terrain conditions may lay before you. The 40V leaf blower is able to put out up to 430 CFM of air power, with three speeds and a turbo boost option for the more stubborn debris.

And if you have neglected your lawn care duties at any point, you’ve likely got an annoying layer of thatch to deal with. Check out the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently.

Worx 40V mower, trimmer, and blower combo kit features:

Say goodbye to gas and all the hassle that entails. Because we’ve packed gas-like power into this 40V mower without the cost of gasoline, or the mess. You don’t even have to yank on a cord to start up this mower. Not only does Intellicut torque on-demand do the heavy lifting for you, the grass bag has a “Full” indicator and an easy-to-carry grip for quick dumping. Plus, with handle and cutting height adjustments, you can customize your mowing experience to your liking. The trimmer’s Innovative Command Feed spool system offers instant line feeding at the touch of a button. Trimmer features variable speed throttle control extends run time and provides power for various grass conditions. Trimmer’s pivoting cutting head can adjust to any sloped terrain for easy trimming. Blower features three speeds, plus TURBO boost for a variety of debris cleaning tasks. Blower’s TURBINE technology spins out 430 CFM of air power.

