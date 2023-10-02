Yeedi vac max robotic vacuum and mop combo returns to all-time low for $190 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $189.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal is a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked, with this discount repeating what has been a regular occurrence once every month or so for the entirety of 2023. Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum and mop boasts 3,000Pa of suction while being able to simultaneously mop behind itself. Designed with the standard Yeedi visual navigation technology, it can effortlessly move around and under furniture for more efficient and agile cleaning. Through the Yeedi app, you can control this vacuum’s schedule and methods, with the possibility to go hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant. Its battery offers you 200 minutes of runtime, with the vacuum able to pick up where it left off after charging thanks to its smart system that creates customizable home maps as it goes.

If you’re only looking for a vacuum, Amazon is currently offering a 25% discount on the Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. It offers the same features as the model above with two differences – first, there is no dual-functioning vacuum and mop ability, and second, the battery has a shorter run time of up to 90 minutes on a single charge.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo Features:

The yeedi robot vacuum features advanced visual navigation technology that effortlessly maneuvers around furniture and reaches tricky areas with ease. Its slim and sleek design allows for efficient and agile cleaning without getting stuck. The yeedi vac max is a dual-function device that vacuums and mops simultaneously. This 2-in-1 combo, with unbeatable 3000pa suction power and an intelligent mopping system, makes it the perfect solution for dealing with wet and dry messes. Identify your floor type and plan the cleaning method accordingly. When a carpet is detected, yeedi vac max will steer away from your carpet in mopping mode and automatically increase suction power in vacuuming mode to get the best clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!