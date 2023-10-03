AdGuard lifetime family plan subscriptions are now down to $25 (Reg. $130)

There’s a lot of good content on the web. But there’s also plenty to avoid. AdGuard blocks the ads, trackers, and security threats to make browsing safer — plus it protects your kids from adult content. In our answer to Prime Day, you can currently get a lifetime Family Plan subscription for just $24.97 (Reg. $129.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Over time, we have become really good at ignoring the parts of the web we don’t want — pop-ups, banner ads, and suspicious buttons that probably link to viruses. But they are still there, using up bandwidth and earning accidental clicks.

What’s more, kids don’t have a built-in filter. If an inappropriate advert pops up on screen, they aren’t going to just ignore it.

AdGuard offers a convenient solution. Compatible with all major desktop and mobile platforms, this online protection tool weeds out the content you would rather not see, including video ads and pop-ups.

Just as importantly, AdGuard protects your whole family from unseen threats. The app blocks malware and phishing attacks, along with various trackers and activity analyzers. This means your online activity is secure, and completely private.

Parents also get the benefit of extra features that protect kids from harmful content.

AdGuard is already working well for many families; it has earned ratings of 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot, 4.5/5 stars on Capterra, and 4.6/5 stars on G2.

Order today to get your lifetime AdGuard subscription covering up to 9 devices for $24.97. This exclusive price drop doesn’t require a coupon — just make sure to grab it by 10/15!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!