HyperX Cloud Orbit S gaming headset with head tracking at all-time low of $189 (Reg. $330)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset for $189.49 shipped. Down from $330, most of the discounts of 2023 fell to the same recurring price of $220. Today’s deal not only gives you $141 in savings, but also comes in as the fifth major discount of the year and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with Audeze planar magnetic drivers paired with a Waves Nx sound processing card and head tracking technology, you’ll receive a more accurate sound positioning and overall immersive audio experience in game. This headset also provides multi-device compatibility thanks to its USB-A, and USB-C connections, with 3.5mm cables available to fill any missing links. You can learn more about this headset by heading below or by reading through our past launch coverage here.

If you’re looking for a headset that offers a lot more color and character in its design, alongside reliable performance features, Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Kitty Pink Quartz RGB USB Gaming Headset for $99, or the classic black model for $8 more. Equipped with a THX 7.1-channel surround sound, you’ll dive deeper into immersive gameplay with its “beyond standard” spatial audio. It features stream-responsive RGB lighting on the kitty ears and Razer logo that is able to interact with audience emoticons and alerts via the Razer Streamer Companion app. You’ll have all-day comfort for longer sessions thanks to its cooling gel-infused cushions, while the noise cancelling microphone ensures background and ambient noise won’t interrupt your communications.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Beyerdynamic’s very first gaming headset, the MMX 200. Packed full of familiar features from the MMX 100 and 150, it comes upgraded with some previously lacking qualities like more added comfort and noise cancellation capability.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset Features:

Audeze planar magnetic drivers

Waves Nx fully immersive 3D . Sound pressure level – >120 dB

Waves Nx head tracking technology

Advanced audio customization

Detachable noise cancellation mic with pop filter

Connectivity Technology: Wired

