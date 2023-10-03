iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop keeps your hard floors spotless for $299 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $299 shipped. For the last three years, prices have risen and fallen between the same $400 high and $350 low, with an occasionally rare dip further down for short-lived periods. It wasn’t until the tail-end of last year that we began seeing lower discounts, which continued through this year to repeat similar patterns, this time between $400 and the current price. Today’s deal marks the repeating pattern’s return to the all-time low. Dubbed “the ultimate robot mop” by its creators, this device provides up to 150 continuous minutes of mopping power. Equipped with a precision jet spray to tackle stickier messes and grease, this robot mop can self-navigate around your home as it learns the layout thanks to the vSLAM navigation technology – even under objects and furniture – covering between 400-square feet to 1,000-square feet of hardwood, tiles, and stone. You’ll have complete and total control over its settings, schedules, and cleaning paths via the iRobot app, so no area will go unwashed and no spill uncleaned.

If you were looking for a robot that can handle more than just mopping duties, Amazon is also currently offering a 46% discount on the Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo for $189.99 shipped. Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum and mop boasts 3,000Pa of suction while being able to simultaneously mop behind itself. Designed with the standard Yeedi visual navigation technology, it can effortlessly move around and under furniture for more efficient and agile cleaning for up to 200 minutes of continuous runtime.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop Features:

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the m6 learns the layout of your homeand builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges and resumes cleaning

MOPS MESSES IN THE MOMENT – Coffee spill on the floor, Dog track in mud, The m6 can target specific areas within your rooms, like in front of the couch or under a table, for easy, hands-free mopping, with a request to your voice assistant or via the app

COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN – With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas

A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU – The Braava jet m6 robot mop is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else

