Microsoft Office Pro for Windows includes Word, PowerPoint, Excel, more at $50 (Reg. $420)

If you’re a PC user, you want to be running the most up to date Microsoft software. However, that’s not always conducive with the budget. Fortunately, during our version of Prime Day — Deal Days — you can make the upgrade to the most recent Windows 11 Pro and get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for a single reduced price of just $49.96. This offer is only available through 11:59pm PT on 10/15, so jump on it while you can.

Windows 11 Pro is Microsoft’s most advanced consumer operating system to date. It’s loaded with security and productivity features that have been expressly designed to suit people in the hybrid working world. The new interface is easier to use, with space-saving tools and widgets that not only help you stay connected to the things that you care about, but set up more productive workflows, too. Features like smart app control, wake and lock, and TPM 2.0 protect your computer from dangerous apps or people tampering with your computer if you step away from it in public.

In addition to Windows, you’ll also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021. This includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You’ll have all the tools you need to do your best work every day and an updated ribbon-based user interface that makes it easier than ever to collaborate across programs.

Upgrade your Microsoft software for a discount through October 15. Until then, you can get lifetime licenses to Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for just $49.96 (reg. $418).

Prices are subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!