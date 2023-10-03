Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% analog gaming keyboard returns to second-lowest price of $100

Amazon is offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal is a return to the second lowest price we have tracked, a recurring trend continuing from the late half of summer, and comes in just $6 above the current going used rate. Featuring analog optical switches paired with Razer Synapse, this keyboard allows you to adjust its sensitivity and double the key mapping for either the digital or analog inputs. You’ll also be able to customize the RGB lighting effects that have been pre-loaded into the board, as well as store up to five keyboard profiles which you can activate with the press of a button. It also comes with a detachable USB-C cable that makes transporting and plugging it in elsewhere as simple as 1-2-3.

Razer currently has several other keyboards currently seeing discounts on Amazon. While these keyboards are similar to the above model, they lack certain features, particularly the adjustable actuation via the analog optical switches:

You can also head on over to our PC Gaming Deals hub for the absolute best discounts on PC equipment. Whether you’re looking to buy a pre-built gaming laptop or desktop, or you’d like to build your own, this is your one-stop shop for anything and everything PC gaming related.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Gaming Keyboard features:

RAPID TRIGGER MODE: Unlock maximum speed & response with the ability to release & repeatedly press keys at a faster rate (feature enabled in the Actuation tab of Razer Synapse)

DOUBLESHOT PBT KEYCAPS: Designed for greater durability, they’ll never degrade to a shiny finish or have their labelling wear off with intense use — side-printed secondary functions included for easier reference

ALUMINUM CONSTRUCTION: The casing is robust enough to withstand long hours of intense, regular use and has a clean matte finish

RAZER SYNAPSE: Enjoy an elevated experience with improved Razer Synapse functions, including adjustable analog control with sensitivity presets and double keymapping for digital/analog inputs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!