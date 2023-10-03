Sony’s latest 120Hz Smart Google TVs hit all-time lows at up to $1,300 off, deals from $1,098

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on 2023 model Sony 4K Ultra HD X90L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs starting with the 65-inch for $1,198 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,200, today’s deal is over $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also $100 off the deal we tracked this past summer as well as coming in to match both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by PlayStation 5 exclusive features to enhance your Spider-Man 2 experience later this month – Auto HDR Tone Mapping that “automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes” – it also features support for 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM via four HDMI 2.1 ports. The 120Hz panel is packed with Google smart features including built-in Assistant voice command action as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Head below for more deals on other sizes of the X90L.

More 2023 Sony X90L Google TV deals:

***Note: All three of the models listed below are now sitting at the best prices we have tracked on Amazon.

If you’re in the market for a more modest display, whether it be for the living room, basement, kitchen, home office, or otherwise, Amazon’s early fall Prime Day Fire TV deals are now live. Alongside the best prices ever on the entry-level 2-Series models from $110, you’ll also find deals on a wide-range of the more high-end options in the lineup ready and waiting in yesterday’s roundup right here.

Sony X90L Smart Google TV features:

The intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how we see the real world. See enhanced contrast with high peak brightness and billions of accurate colors, all controlled by Full Array LED backlight technology and XR Triluminos Pro. Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay. Enjoy streaming high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app. Get 5 credits to redeem on latest release movies and 12 months subscription on hundreds of classics.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!