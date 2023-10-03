Sony’s latest 120Hz Smart Google TVs hit all-time lows at up to $1,300 off, deals from $1,098

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterSony
$1,300 off $1,098+

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on 2023 model Sony 4K Ultra HD X90L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TVs starting with the 65-inch for $1,198 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,200, today’s deal is over $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal is also $100 off the deal we tracked this past summer as well as coming in to match both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by PlayStation 5 exclusive features to enhance your Spider-Man 2 experience later this month – Auto HDR Tone Mapping that “automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes” – it also features support for 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM via four HDMI 2.1 ports. The 120Hz panel is packed with Google smart features including built-in Assistant voice command action as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Head below for more deals on other sizes of the X90L

More 2023 Sony X90L Google TV deals:

***Note: All three of the models listed below are now sitting at the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. 

If you’re in the market for a more modest display, whether it be for the living room, basement, kitchen, home office, or otherwise, Amazon’s early fall Prime Day Fire TV deals are now live. Alongside the best prices ever on the entry-level 2-Series models from $110, you’ll also find deals on a wide-range of the more high-end options in the lineup ready and waiting in yesterday’s roundup right here

Sony X90L Smart Google TV features:

The intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how we see the real world. See enhanced contrast with high peak brightness and billions of accurate colors, all controlled by Full Array LED backlight technology and XR Triluminos Pro. Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV, and simply use your voice to search and ask questions with Google Assistant. Supports Apple AirPlay. Enjoy streaming high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies included with the BRAVIA CORE app. Get 5 credits to redeem on latest release movies and 12 months subscription on hundreds of classics.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SteelSeries intros new RGB Alias USB and XLR mics purpo...
LG’s unique 16:18 DualUp USB-C Monitor now starts...
Crocs cuts an extra 25% off clearance items: Clogs, sne...
HyperX Cloud Orbit S gaming headset with head tracking ...
First deal hits Samsung’s latest hybrid SmartThin...
Save 33% on the recent Wyze Cam OG smart camera at new ...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Legends of A...
Save $230 on Greenworks’ 40V electric mower, blow...
Load more...
Show More Comments