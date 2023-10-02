Amazon’s 2-Series Fire TV displays hit new all-time lows from $110, plus more from $280

As the Prime Big Deal Days early deals continue, it’s now time for Amazon Fire TV offers. Featuring deals on everything from the entry-level models to the latest QLED 4K Omni TVs, we are tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on a wide range of its in-house solutions. To start with, we are now tracking the best prices ever on the latest 2-series Fire TV models. You can now score the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $109.99 or the 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD model for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and $250 respectively, this is up to $60 off and the lowest prices we can find on the home office, kitchen, and smaller bedroom displays. Today’s deals also come in as the best we have ever tracked since the initial debut back in March. The 2-series models slide into the Amazon Fire TV lineup as affordable solutions that deliver Alexa voice commands, quick access to live TV, and your subscription services. A pair of HDMI inputs are joined by HDMI ARC action for sound bar add-ons alongside HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Head below for more early Prime Big Deal Days 4K Fire TV offers. 

Early Prime Big Deal Days 4K Fire TV deals

Alongside the early Prime smart home deals, we have also now detailed the early Echo deals from $18 ahead of next week’s Prime Big Deal Days sale and you’ll find everything else listed below:

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series features:

  • High definition TV – Bring movies and shows to life in HD 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio.
  • All your entertainment in one place – Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • Stream for free – Watch free movies and TV episodes with apps like YouTube, Freevee, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.
  • Enjoy MGM+ on us – Receive a 6-month subscription to MGM+, including access to thousands of Hollywood movies and Original series with your Fire TV purchase. Terms apply.
  • Watch from room to room – All of your movies and shows from your Fire TV devices will stay in sync, for a seamless viewing experience from one room to the next.

