Save $400 on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III smartphone at $598 low

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB Smartphone for $598 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $998, with today’s offer landing at $400 off. It’s the first chance to save since back in July when it fell to this same price, and is an all-time low. We’ve only seen this steep of a discount once before, too. As one of the more recent additions to Sony’s stable of photography-focused smartphones, its Xperia 5 III comes centered around a Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the 6.1-inch 21:9 120Hz display. Its photography features are really what let this one stand out from the competition, and we explore that below the fold.

The real enticing features for the Xperia 5 III arrive for those who plan on using this as a camera first and foremost, with a unique feature set on that photography front. There is a triple sensor camera array around back that sports ZEISS optics, dual PDAF sensors for fast autofocus, and AS super resolution zoom to help capture far away subjects. Not to mention, 120FPS recording and plenty of customizable settings to complement the dedicated shutter button. All of the details are also available in our announcement coverage, too.

With that all-time low attached, using some of the added savings to bring home the Spigen Rugged Armor Case seems like a good call to protect all of that photography process. The cover sells for just $14 at Amazon and helps keep your new handset protected with a flexible TPU design.

Sony Xperia 5 III features:

For those serious about creating and enjoying mobile content, the frosted glass and blasted metal frame of the Sony XPERIA 5 III Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is packed with technology for photographers, cinephiles, and gamers alike. Taking cues from their Sony Alpha cameras, the triple rear 12MP lenses and ZEISS optics give you a wide range of imaging capabilities.

