Step up your meal prep with the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer at all-time low of $64 (Reg. $83)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer for $63.95 shipped. After spending the first half of the year at its regular $83, with one discount in spring, we saw the price marked down repeatedly towards the end of summer – none of them ever surpassing spring’s deduction. Today’s deal finally drops lower, surpassing the previous ones to mark a new all-time low. Have you wanted to get more proactive with your meal prepping for the week? With this vacuum sealer, you’ll be able to portion out your weekly meals while keeping their freshness locked in for longer. It is able to handle vacuum sealing both dry and moist foods by creating air-tight bags via heat-sealing, and its included bags are waterproof and reusable so you won’t have to worry about regularly shelling out money to replace them.

And if you’ve ever wanted your own herb or vegetable garden but don’t have the land space to properly grow your own, Amazon is offering a 47% discount on the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $213.70 shipped. No soil, no mess – with its 40W LED grow lights, you’ll be able to grow as many as nine plants up to 24 inches tall. It comes Wi-Fi-enabled and compatible with Alexa, allowing you to have total control of its features like the three-step water level indicator. Comes with an assortment of herb seed pods that will begin sprouting within days and ready to harvest in a matter of weeks.

And since you’ve got the vacuum sealer, have you wanted to step up your cooking game to more professional levels? Check out our past coverage of the Anova Nano Red Culinary Precision Cooker. This handy 750W sous vide machine circulates water at just the right temperature to cook your meals to perfection – or near perfection so you can finish them off however you please.

NutriChef Vacuum Sealer Features:

Automatic vacuum air sealing made easy – save time & money with smart meal prep – lab tested to effectively increase food shelf life

Hassle-Free operation & simple electric plug-in design – selectable sealing modes: seals ‘Dry’ and ‘moist’ food – used for dieting by pre-determining food portions

Creates strong, air-tight bags via heat-sealing – re-usable & waterproof air-sealing bags – high-power suction element – top panel control center

Re-usable & waterproof air-sealing bags

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!