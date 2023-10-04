Acer’s Ryzen-powered Chromebook Spin 514 now starts from $309 (Save $250)

Best Buy is now offering the Acer Ryzen 5 Chromebook Spin 514 for $379 shipped. This is now down from the usual $629 price tag and marking a new all-time low. The $250 discount is one of the first we’ve seen period, too. You can also save the same $250 on the Ryzen 3 model of the Chromebook Spin 514. This model drops down the specs, but also the price tag with a discount to $309. You’d more regularly pay $559, while now being able to lock-in the second-best price to date.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 arrives as one of the only AMD Ryzen-powered machines on the market from the Chrome OS world, and now two different configurations are on sale. In either case, there’s a 14-inch touchscreen display with 1080p panel that comes powered by one of the AMD chips. The Ryzen 5 version packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM as well as 128GB of SSD storage, while its Ryzen 3 counterpart drops the storage down to 64GB.

The form-factor can convert between a more traditional computer and a tablet, offering a little something for any kind of workflow. Ports are delivered by the plenty, too, with dual USB-C inputs being joined by a full HDMI slot and USB-A port. We break down what’s to like about Chromebook Spin 514 in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google.

Acer Ryzen 5 Chromebook Spin 514 features:

Portable Productivity with Striking Visuals: Watch your favorite movies, TV shows and other media—while on the move or traveling—on Acer’s exciting new convertible Chromebook Spin 514, which offers a 78% screen-to-body ratio to maximize your viewing experience on its 14” Full HD touch display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!