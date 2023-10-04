Epson’s Workforce Pro WF-7840 printer with AirPrint sees $150 discount to new $200 low

Amazon now offers the Epson Workforce Pro WF-7840 Printer with AirPrint for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $150 off. This is one of the first discounts of the year, and the first price cut we’ve seen since back in July when it was at $250. This AirPrint-enabled printer from Epson sports a more capable design than your average unit, with copy, scan, and fax capabilties in tow. It can handle printing 25 pages per minute with its Inkjet technology, and has a 4.3-inch touchscreen display on the front. Head below for more.

If your home or small business printing needs aren’t quite intensive enough to need something like the lead deal, the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3823 printer is worth a look instead. This model clocks in with a more affordable $150 price tag, but drops the throughput down a bit to match that going rate. It can only handle 21 pages per minute, and has less internal storage for paper in its 250-sheet bin. There’s still AirPrint support, too.

For other ways to outfit your work from home setup or small business kit with some other productivity tools, be sure to hit up our Apple guide. In addition to the wearables and other gear we’ve been tracking this week, there’s also Macs, iPads, and other devices for building out a more capable workspace.

Epson Workforce Pro WF-7840 Printer features:

High-speed, wide-format printing up to 13″ x 19″ — PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology delivers high-speed prints, with 25 black/12 color ISO ppm and fast first-page-out. High-precision printing — accurate dot placement and DURABrite Ultra instant-dry pigment inks for professional-quality prints. High-volume reliability for heavy workloads — innovative heat-free technology designed for reliability and reduced downtime.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!