Goal Zero debuts new Yeti Pro 4000 power station with 20,000Wh of expandable energy

Goal Zero, a favorite when it comes to portable energy at 9to5, is announcing its new Yeti Pro 4000 Power Station along with its new Tank Pro expansion batteries. Now available for purchase, these are the latest entries in the company’s long history of market-leading power stations, providing days worth of backup power in one compact device, providing consumers with “more power and faster charging than the previous generations.”

A versatile home backup system providing peace of mind

You will be able to fully integrate the Yeti Pro 4000 into your home circuits, RV, or Van, for plenty of backup power without the tangling mess of extension cords thanks to its new Haven Home ecosystem alongside an Escape Vehicle integration system. The Haven Home ecosystem allows the Yeti Pro 4000 to provide automatic electric switching if the power goes out – meaning you can rest assured that your most needed circuits are receiving continuous power in case of emergencies.

The Yeti PRO 4000 is the culmination of more than a decade of learnings, customer feedback, and innovation, and is truly a market leader in both its features and its value. This new generation of power station is a versatile home backup system that can provide safety and peace of mind for our customers, no matter what life throws at them. Bill Harmon, General Manager at Goal Zero.

Working with the new Tank Pro batteries, the Yeti Pro 4000 can provide you with up to 20,000Wh of power, and gives you near-infinite renewable energy when paired with solar panels. Its upgraded LiFePO4 battery offers a 4,000+ cycle lifespan for over 10 years of daily use, and gives you 80% more power than previous generations with a 3,600W output (7,200W surge), allowing it to run nearly any home appliance that you need.

It can receive a maximum of 1,800W of AC input, charging it from zero to 80% “three times faster” in up to two hours, with a full battery only taking up to three hours to reach. It also boasts a 3,000W solar input, letting it charge from zero to 80% in up to 90 minutes. Solar charge time will vary depending on the size and quantity of your solar panels. You can also use the 12V Aux to 8mm Car Charging Cable to plug into your vehicle’s 12V adapter, which will fully charge the power station in up to 37 hours.

You’ll have plenty of output ports to cover a wide range of devices and appliances simultaneously, with the front interface offering 13 ports all together: one 12V auxiliary power port, two 12V 6mm ports, three USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, and four AC inverter ports.

This power station is no joke, featuring an “unrivaled build quality” that is now rated as the largest power station for portable outdoor use, and designed for safety and durability. It meets the standards for both UL274 and IPX3 certifications, as well as passing the Mil Std 810H vibration tests. It also holds a FCC Class B certification for safety, with its state-of-the-art battery management system performing over 100 safety checkpoints every second to ensure the best in protection coverage.

Now available for purchase

The Yeti Pro 4000 Power Station is now available for purchase with a $3,999.95 price tag, and can be found at GoalZero.com, Amazon, REI, and other specialty outlets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!