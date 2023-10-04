Kensington’s iPad Pro HDMI hub stands with Qi charging pad hit new lows from $132 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering its best prices ever on the metal Kensington iPad Pro Docking Station stands. You’ll find the up to 11-inch model (also works with 10.9-inch iPad Air 4/5) at $132.24 shipped and the 12.9-inch variant on sale for $133.97 shipped. Regularly $200 a pop and more recently trending around $169, this is up to 34% off and the lowest prices we can find. Both deals are also now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows – this is as much as $18 under our previous mentions. You can magnetically attach your Apple tablet to the StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode to transform your iPad Pro in a “powerful desktop experience.” It will charge your iPad Pro at up to 37W with a Qi charging pad to juice up AirPods and more along the base. Beyond that, this metal charging stand also doubles as a hub of sorts with a host of I/O potential around back including support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video (4K at 60Hz on M1 and M2 models), one USB-C port, three USB 3.0 ports, 3.5mm audio, and Gigabit Ethernet. Head below for more details. 

Anker also makes a somewhat similar option that comes in at less than half the price of the more premium Kensington models above. The Anker 551 8-in-1 hub and tablet stand is currently selling for $65 shipped on Amazon right now. 

While the brand just debuted its latest 10-port Thunderbolt dock with a solid launch deal, Plugable also makes an iPad stand and hub combo worth taking look at. We had a chance to go hands-on with the iPad docking stand, complete with an 8-in-1 USB-C and HDMI hub, and found it to be a compelling solution for folks looking for a lightweight stand and hub combo without spending a fortune – it sells for under $60.  

Kensington iPad StudioDock Station features:

  • iPad docking station allows you to magnetically attach your 11″ USB-C iPad Pro (2018 or later) or iPad Air 10.9″ (2020 or later, including the new iPad Air 5) in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience
  • 4K single external video support via HDMI 2.0; great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more
  • Provides power to rapidly charge you iPad and peripherals; iPad charging via USB-C at 37.5W; Qi wireless charging for your phone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W)
  • SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0); four USB ports (1 USB-C port that supports 5V/3A & 9V/2A charging, and 3 USB 3.0 ports for keyboard, mice, or other peripherals); one 3.5mm combination audio jack; gigabit ethernet jack; on/off switch

