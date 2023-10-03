Plugable launches new 10-port Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 100W charging and 2.5GbE [Deal]

Plugable today is launching a new Thunderbolt 4 dock. Sporting ten ports to expand your desktop workstation, the new release is seeing a launch discount at Amazon to make for an even more affordable upgrade. It comes complete with full USB4 compatibility, 2.5GbE, and 100W host charging.

Officially deemed the TBT4-UDX1 for all of you who love full product names, we’ll just be sticking with calling this the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock. On top of supporting the TB4 spec, there’s also USB4 technology that can drive the 10-port design. The bus supports up to 40Gb/s of bidirectional bandwidth and fully supports both of the connection standards.

As for how those ten different ports stack up, the new Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock arrives with a fairly robust lineup of I/O. It’s capable of driving two 4K 60Hz displays through either the HDMI port or either of the two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back. Plugable also includes a USB-C to HDMI adapter in the box, so you’re ready to convert an existing setup without buying new monitor cables.

From there, you’ll find a notable inclusion of the 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port. It’s not all too common to see a brand set up using the pretty typical Gigabit spec for the network connection, so a big plus for those editing off of a NAS or doing any other work that requires the elevated throughput. You’ll also find four 10Gb/s USB-A slots, as well as an SD card reader and a 3.5mm combination audio jack.

Then, for connecting your machine, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port on the front. It supports 100W of power delivery, too, allowing you to charge a MacBook while it drives a whole host of gadgets – all from a single cable.

The new Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock is now available for purchase on Amazon. There is a $289.95 MSRP on the new release, though it launches with some savings attached, dropping that usual price tag down to $274.95 after clipping the on-page coupon.

