Optoma HD146X 1080p high performance projector falls to 2023 low of $499 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector for $499 shipped. With a high of $1,049, and a more averaged price tag of $600, this projector has only received three previous discounts this year, with other years experiencing even less. Today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have tracked, and marks a 2023 low. Offering a 1080p resolution, as well as a RYGCWB color wheel for home cinema color calibration, this high performance projector’s DLP and DMD single-chip design ensures perfect image alignment combined with a 3,600-lumen brightness for a crisp, clear picture. It also features an enhanced gaming mode for lightning-fast response time, as well as boosted shadows and dark scenes for greater visibility of impending obstacles. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a more portable option, Amazon is also currently offering the NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector for $419.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $80 off coupon. Experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with HDR10 and 400 lumens, while its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with some of the highest quality projectors, check out our past coverage of the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector. Offering a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look.

Optoma HD146X High Performance Projector features:

HDMI-CEC FOR SIMPLE ON/OFF: HDMI-CEC technology enables control of the projector and connected devices using a single remote, all via the HDMI connection with the projectors HDMI-Link feature

MORE IMAGE DEPTH: Dynamic Black technology provides more depth to the image by smoothing lamp output to create a high contrast ratio (500, 000: 1); bright scenes appear clear while dark scenes remain detailed

LONG LAMP LIFE: Enjoy up to 15, 000 hours of lamp life enabling an average of 4 hours of viewing time every day 10 plus years

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!