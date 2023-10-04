Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundle hits all-time low for $540

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop Bundle for $539.99 shipped. Down from $900, after a year of recurring highs and lows that never dropped under $680, except for one at the tail-end of August, autumn has brought with it the first discount under $600. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown worth $360 and a new all-time low for this bundle. Individually, the Roomba i3+ goes for $445 while the Braava Jet M6 fetches a regular $500, meaning this bundle is already saving you a combined $405 compared to making separate purchases.

The Roomba i3+ EVO offers a premium 3-stage cleaning system with 10 times the suction power compared to the Roomba 600. It learns your home’s layout, creating a smart map as it cleans for the most efficient routes, and through your smartphone you’ll be able to select when and where it tackles messes. It also comes with a dustbin that it can self-empty into, which means you won’t have to worry about emptying anything for up to 60 days at a time. The Braava Jet M6, dubbed the “ultimate robot mop” by its creators, features the same smart mapping navigation technology as the above model, able to tackle sticky stains and grease around your home with its precision jet spray.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

More on this iRobot vacuum and mop bundle:

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, the Roomba i3 plus EVO robot vacuum takes care of stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10x the Power-Lifting Suction. Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system. Now with IRobot OS, you can choose to set your robot to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning. The Braava jet m6 robot mops like you would. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease. Ideal for multiple rooms and larger spaces. Navigates around objects and under furniture. Cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone.

