Save 20% on Spigen’s OneTap Auto-Clamp car mounts for iPhone and Android from $32

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront now offers its OneTap 15W Auto-Clamp Dashboard Car Mount for $39.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is down from the usual $50 price tag and marking one of the first chances to save. It’s 20% off, and is also a new all-time low. This adjustable car mount can position itself on your ride’s dashboard or windshield in order to keep a smartphone in-view during drives. It has an articulating arm with a suction cup base, as well as the more unique feature of a clamp that can automaticaly detect your phone and close around it for one-handed usage. This OneTap mount can also charge your iPhone at 7.5W speeds, or Android handset at 15W. Head below for more.

If you can live without the dashboard design, Amazon is also marking down the air vent version of Spigen OneTap car mount. This model delivers all of the same tech, just with a different mounting system into your ride. It’ll work with just about every air vent design out there, and allows you to position your iPhone or Android device in-view for checking in on map directions or music playback without looking away from the road. It’s now on sale for $31.99, down from $40 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon.

You’ll also find a whole host of other notable discounts in our smartphone accessories guide this week. We have gear for your new iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation Apple handsets and Android smartphones alike.

Spigen OneTap Auto-Clamp Car Mount features:

Intelligent gripping allows for faster and precise alignment. Silent Design for noiseless mounting and charging. Supports up to a 15W charge with compatible devices. Mounting system operates up to 4-5 times after engine is turned off. Universal cradle that fits most smartphones and cases of any size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!