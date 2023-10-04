First deal hits UGREEN’s new 10-in-1 USB-C dual monitor hub at $56 (30% off), more from $20

We are now tracking some notable deals on UGREEN’s USB-C hub solutions to expand your I/O at a discount courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront. First up, you’ll find the UGREEN Revodok Pro 10-in-1 USB-C Hub Dual Monitor Docking Station down at $55.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this relatively new release is 30% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is indeed the first notable deal we have seen on this model and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. It expands a single USB-C port with a pair of HDMI jacks, 5Gb/s USB-C port, a pair of USB-A options, and an SD/microSD card reader. Delivering 100W Power Delivery to your connected device, it supports two displays at 4K 60Hz or a single monitor at 8K 30Hz. Head below for more deals and details.

If you can make do with a more modest solution, the UGREEN Amazon storefront is also offering its 4-port USB-C hub down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model is regularly $25 but will drop 20% after you clip the on-page coupon for the lowest price we can find. This one connects to your machine via USB-C and provides one downstream USB-C port alongside four legacy USB-A ports to connect with a broad range of other gear in your setup. “The USB C hub with a built-in OTG function chip expands 4 USB 3.0 ports for your USB peripherals, easily connecting with (wireless/wired) mouse, keyboard, USB flash drive, and other USB devices to your USB-C phone or tablet.”

For something more substantial, Plugable just recently debuted its latest 10-port Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 100W charging and 2.5GbE. You can get a complete breakdown of what this new release can bring to your setup right here and it is also seeing a notable launch discount at the moment.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 10-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

10-in-1 USB C Docking Station: Inspire more potential of your laptop’s USB-C port with Two HDMI ports,a 5Gbps USB-C port, a USB A 3.0, two USB A 2.0, 100W Power Delivery, RJ45 and SD/Micro SD card reader

Multi-Monitor Display: The Docking Station will hook up two displays to both HDMI ports in 4K@60Hz max. Connect to a single display via the HDMI 2 to view content in up to 8K@30Hz.

Multi USB Data Ports: Transfer files, movies, and photos at speeds up to 5 Gbps via the USB-C data port and USB-A ports. Two USB A 2.0 support peripherals such as keyboard and mouse

100W Power Delivery: Supports up to 85W USB C pass-through charging via USB-C PD port, reserves 15W for other interface operation.

