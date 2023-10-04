Worx Landroid mows your lawn for you at second-lowest price of 2023 for $781

Amazon is offering the Worx Landroid S 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $781.38 shipped. After spending 2022 orbiting $950 and the first half of this year staying above $850, by mid-summer discounts were beginning to swell, bringing prices down further at more regular intervals. In the last two months, these markdowns began increasing in frequency and decreasing in quality, circulating along the same lines between $982 and $825. Now down from the high of summer’s end, today’s deal marks the second-lowest price of 2023. Designed for smaller lawns, this product from Worx can handle lawncare needs for up to 1/8 acre. Control the mower remotely via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its 20V 2.0 Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. The floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors. It includes a battery and charger.

If you have a larger yard, or prefer handling your lawn’s care on your own, Amazon is offering the Worx 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, 13-inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer, and Electric Turbine Leaf Blower Combo Kit for $508. The 40V 17-inch cordless electric lawn mower comes as a 2-in-1 mower and mulcher, with six cutting height levels and a dial to increase or decrease the mower’s torque, depending on your lawn’s needs. The 40V 13-inch cordless electric string trimmer features a command feed spool system for instant line feeding with the press of a button, as well as a variable speed control throttle and pivoting cutting head to adjust to whatever terrain conditions may lay before you. The 40V leaf blower is able to put out up to 430 CFM of air power, with three speeds and a turbo boost option for the more stubborn debris.

If you’re looking for a similar deal to the one above at a more affordable price, check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Electric Mower, Axial Blower, 12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit, which comes with the same type of lawn care equipment as the Worx combo, with some slight performance differences – but at a much more discounted price.

Worx Landroid S 20V Robotic Lawn Mower features:

