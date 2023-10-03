Save $230 on Greenworks’ 40V electric mower, blower, and trimmer kit at 2023 low of $300

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Electric Mower, Axial Blower, 12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit for $299.99 shipped. Down from $530, after a year of steep markdowns and high jumps back up, today’s deal is the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in just $3 above the current going used rate and lands as the 2023 low. The mower comes equipped with a 40V brush motor and with the 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a five-position height adjustment that provides a cutting range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch height for whatever environment may need a trim. It starts up with the simple push of a button and was designed with a folding handle for more compact storage options. The string trimmer offers a 12-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features an automatic feed head that pushes the line further out as its being shortened for maximum efficiency. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, and is able to produce 390 CFM of air flow reaching up to 110 MPH.

And for those of you with tall hedges with hard-to-reach areas, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer for $255. Equipped with 20-inch dual-action steel blades, it offers a 3/4-inch cut capacity and seven-position pivoting head to make sure you can’t hit the right angles every time. Like the above deal it comes with its own battery and charger.

And if you’re in need of a new pressure washer, check out the Greenworks 3000 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer, with its 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI and 2.0 GPM. You can also head over to our Green Deals guide for more environmentally-friendly deals.

More on this Greenworks electric tool bundle:

Up to 60 minutes mowing runtime with a fully-charged 4.0 Ah battery. Run time varies based on grass condition and operator technique

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8 inch for the best cut in all environments

2-in-1 mowing feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for various uses

Up to 30 minutes of blower runtime with a fully-charged 4.0 Ah battery (based on low setting)

Powerful clearing performance featuring 350 CFM air flow and 100 MPH air speed for effortless clearing of yard, driveway, and patio

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!