KeySmart’s Apple Find My wallet card tracker with wireless charging sees first deal at $36

Late last month we featured the brand new KeySmart SmartCard – the “only card” with Apple Find My support and wireless charging on the market. It is essentially a smart card, not much larger than your typical credit card you can slide into your wallet, or anywhere else really, to leverage Apple’s Find My tracking technology and network. After quickly selling out at the full $40 MSRP, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering folks the very first chance to score one at a discount. Head below for all of the details and the promo code.

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its new Apple Find My SmartCard for $35.99 shipped after you apply code 7IAQ7ED2IFRT at checkout. While that certainly isn’t the deepest deal, it is the first and only price drop we have spotted on the new tracking device. And considering how quickly it sold out last time around, there’s no telling how long it might stick around for with the discount attached.

KeySmart is a brand best known for its key organizer tools, some of which include Apple Find My support, but it has most recently turned its attention to your wallet. The brand calls the SmartCard the “most sleek tracking card anywhere” – it is less than 2mm thick – and the only one on the market that supports wireless charging. “Reusable and built to last. The KeySmart Card lasts a whole year on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about recharging it every week.”

Get a closer look and a complete rundown of what it is capable of in our launch coverage.

KeySmart SmartCard features:

The Most Sleek Tracking Card Anywhere. The KeySmart Wallet Tracker Card is the size of about two credit cards – less than 2mm thick – and the slimmest tracking card on the market. Place it in your wallet, luggage tags and more to locate your missing items. The Apple Find My app proactively prevents you from losing your wallet or ID card by sending notifications to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods if you leave your KeySmart Card behind. With Apple’s advanced encryption system you have built in privacy that ensures your KeySmart Card won’t be tracked by other people. Waterproof & Ready for Adventure: Don’t worry about accidents, spills, splashes, or dips. With an IPX7 rating, the KeySmart Card has one of the highest waterproof ratings possible – just in case you drop it in the pool or the ocean. It can survive up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water.

