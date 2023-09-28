KeySmart launches new Apple Find My SmartCard wallet tracker with wireless charging

KeySmart has now unveiled its new Apple Find My wallet tracker known as the SmartCard. We have featured the brand around here several times, usually with its key organizers, some of which with built-in tracker tech, and now it’s time to bring some of that location tracking to your wallet. Already sold out on the brand’s official website, you still have a chance to bring Apple find My to your wallet via the KeySmart Amazon listing, but there’s no telling how long it might last. Head below for a closer look at the new KeySmart SmartCard Apple Find My wallet tracker.

New KeySmart SmartCard Apple Find My wallet tracker

Just as the name suggests, the KeySmart SmartCard is a thin credit card-sized tracker device that works alongside Apple’s Find My app. Measuring out at “less than 2mm thick,” the brand describes it as the “slimmest tracking card on the market” you can use to easily locate your missing wallet, luggage tags, and more.

It is designed to work with Apple Find My App by simply adding the SmartCard on your Apple device.

It can “play a sound on your KeySmart Card to find it nearby, or locate it with the Apple Find My Network” – it will even send notifications if it thinks you have left it behind somewhere, and it has been tested to work inside of RFID wallets.

The Apple Find My app proactively prevents you from losing your wallet or ID card by sending notifications to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods if you leave your KeySmart Card behind. With Apple’s advanced encryption system you have built in privacy that ensures your KeySmart Card won’t be tracked by other people.

The new Apple Find My wallet tracker delivers 12 months of battery life with no special charging cable required – you can simply drop it on the wireless charging pad you already have to juice it back up. KeySmart says it’s the only card on the market with wireless charging.

It also “waterproof and ready for adventure” with an IPX7 rating – KeySmart says it “has one of the highest waterproof ratings possible – just in case you drop it in the pool or the ocean. It can survive up to 30 minutes in 3 feet of water.”

Secure one now on the official KeySmart Amazon storefront for $39.99 shipped.

