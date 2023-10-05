Dyson Outsize vacuum cleaner features bigger motor, bin, and battery for $449 (Reg. $528)

Amazon is offering the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $449 shipped. Down from $528, this vacuum has seen small but steady decreases in price with each new discount. Coming in $18 above the current going used price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, and is a far steeper drop than other markdowns we have tracked. Equipped with a motor that is able to reach up to 125,000 RPM in order to generate 90% more power than other models, this vacuum has a battery that offers up to 60 minutes of continuous use in a single charge. Its debris bin has been upgraded to a 0.5-gallon volume, making it 150% bigger than that of the Dyson V11, 250% bigger than the Dyson V8, and ideal for cleaning your entire home, particularly where pets may regularly shed. It features a LCD screen that shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining battery runtime down to the last second. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Cordless Floors Cleaner for $370. This device is both a vacuum and a mop all in one, giving you the versatility needed to cover all your home’s dirty hard floor areas. They will be cleaned with continuous fresh water alongside a dirty water recycling system at a constant 450 times per minute. Designed with Tineco iLoop, both clean and dirty water, as well as battery power are constantly analyzed and adjusted giving you up to 35 minutes of runtime. You’ll also be able to receive helpful advice from Tineco Assistant through the full-size LCD screen, guiding you through the cleaning process when you need it.

And for anyone who feels tired of vacuuming and mopping themselves, check out our recent coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power paired with a battery that keeps it going for up to 150 minutes, and featuring dual edge brushes to lift away dust, dirt, and debris from every floor type in your home. It also offers sonic mopping technology, delivering 2,500 vibrations per minute, while also causing less noise disturbance, in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

Dyson power in a larger format. For large-home deep cleans without the cord.

Power trigger helps maximize energy efficiency, only using power where you need it.

LCD screen shows power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time to the second. Auto mode intelligently adapts power based on floor type.⁴ Has 3 cleaning modes for the right power where you need it.

Digital Motorbar XL cleaner head deep cleans all floor types and covers more floor with each sweep.³ De-tangles wrapped long hair and pet hair as you clean.

The Hair screw tool sucks up long hair and pet hair. Fast. Its anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from pet beds, car seats, stairs, and more.

