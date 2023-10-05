Hisense 85-inch AirPlay mini-LED smart Google TV with 144Hz gaming at $1,700 ($500 off)

Alongside deals on the of the more modest sizes below, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 85-inch Hisense Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV for $1,699.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon for the first time back in August of this year and carries a regular price of $2,200 at Best Buy where it is now matched. Today’s $500 price drop is the lowest we can find, $100 below our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a relatively affordable way to bring home a sizable 85-inch display – Sony’s X90L will run you $2,000 at the all-time low – with more than respectable specs. The U7 delivers an up to 144Hz panel running on Google’s TV platform with direct access to all of your streaming services and apps. It also has Google’s voice assistant built-in alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, VRR, and Apple AirPlay 2 streaming. You’ll also find a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs at the ready. More deals and details below.

If the 85-inch form-factor is too large for your room, check out some of the ongoing deals we are tracking on the rest of the Hisense 2023 lineup down below:

And for something a little bit more unique that will slide perfectly into your home decor, this morning saw some all-time low pricing go live on Samsung’s The Frame models. The deals start from $418 with price drops across the entire range amounting to as much as $1,600 in savings. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Hisense Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

ULED4K: Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. This suite of patented hardware and software technologies delivers an engaging and completely unique picture that can only be delivered by Hisense.

Mini-LED with Hi-View Local Dimming: Mini-LED is the latest breakthrough in backlighting technology. By utilizing LED’s that are significantly smaller than traditional LED’s we are able to use many more LED’s to create a bright image that distributes the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Dolby Vision️ Dolby Atmos️: Dolby Vision HDR * picture and Dolby Atmos sound are cinema technology for your home. They provide amazing realism you can see and hear in every scene.

144Hz Game Mode Pro: All the most advanced gaming tech, all in this TV. HDMI 2.1 inputs recognize gaming sequences to automatically adjust settings for smooth, uninterrupted play. The automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), 144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!