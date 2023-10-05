Best prices of the year land on Samsung Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $418 (Up to $1,600 off)

Rikka Altland
HDTVwootSamsung
Reg. $598+ From $418
a person sitting in a room

Woot is now discounting the entire lineup of Samsung Frame 2022 4K Smart TVs. Across seven different sizes of home theater upgrade, the savings now start at $417.99 for the 32-inch TV. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. The smallest model of the bunch drops down from the usual $598 price tag in order to deliver $180 in savings. It’s one of the best we’ve ever seen, too, clocking in at $12 under our previous mention. Below the fold we break down all of the other sizes in the sale and just how the up to $1,600 in savings stacks up.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

All of that gives you a home theater upgrade that still looks the part, but also blends into your home decor when not in use. Other notable features include AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI ports, and onboard smart streaming tech.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

