Jackery’s 293Wh Explorer 300 receives 29% discount to new all-time low of $199 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $199 shipped. Down from $279, with a regular price tag of $350, today’s deal is a 29% discount that brings costs down to a new all-time low. It comes in $10 under our previous mention, $19 under the current going used rate, and $80 under the price on the manufacturer’s own website. This 300W (500W peak) power station comes with a 293Wh capacity, and is able to provide power for up to six devices. It is able to fully recharge in up to four hours via a wall outlet, around 4.5 hours via a car port, and around 5.5 hours from a Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panel (sold separately). It features two AC ports, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a car port.

Amazon is also offering the above power station along with a 100W SolarSaga panel for $449after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. With the included solar panel, you’ll be able to charge your power station while off-grid in up to six hours. It weighs 7 pounds, is foldable, and is designed with handles to make transport simple and easy.

You can also check out our coverage of the bigger and badder Jackery Explorer 3000 Portable Power Station. With a much more vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, this station is able to support 99% of appliances for all your off-grid needs.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 features:

  • Recharge up to 80% in 2 hours via wall outlet and USB-C simultaneously
  • Safe and steady 300W power with 2 AC outlets and 293Wh lithium battery
  • Powers up to 6 devices like drones, laptops and cameras
  • Compatible with Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel for green power
  • Includes Explorer 300 station, AC adapter, car charger and user guide

