Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB mechanical gaming keyboard returns to all-time low of $130

Amazon is offering the new Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Just released earlier this year, we have only seen three previous discounts for this keyboard, all of them recurring at the same price. Back down from $200, today’s deal is a 35% price cut that repeats this trend, matching all its previous markdowns at the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard features RGB LIGHTSYNC lighting that can be personalized on each individual key, with GL Tactile switches that offer the same speed, accuracy, and performance of a regular mechanical switch, but at only half the height. It has five dedicated G-keys that can be programmed through Logitech’s G Hub software, as well as dedicated media control keys. It even sports a unique USB 2.0 pass-through located on the back which can be used as an alternative connection, or a means to charge your devices. Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging System for $115. Take advantage of the above keyboard’s USB pass-through to set up this wireless charging mouse pad for G502 Lightspeed, G703, G903 Lightspeed and PRO Wireless Gaming Mice. You’ll never again have to worry about your wireless mouse’s battery level while you’re in the middle of your gameplay, ensuring you can stay immersed for as long as you wish.

And if you’re more interested in a compact gaming keyboard that still offers all the features you love in a full-size one, check out the sales going on for the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Gaming Keyboard. Featuring analog optical switches paired with Razer Synapse, this keyboard allows you to adjust its sensitivity and double the key mapping for either the digital or analog inputs.

G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

LIGHTSYNC technology provides next-gen RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from ~16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.

Low Profile mechanical switches offer the speed, accuracy, and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height.

Beautifully crafted, G815 uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver an incredibly thin but rigid and durable design. Now in white and black colorways.

Five dedicated G-keys can be programmed with custom macros and commands per game or app profile. Requires use Logitech G HUB to easily set up and manage profiles, commands and more.

Dedicated media controls with a precision-engineered, edgeless volume wheel provide convenient and easy control to quickly play, pause, skip or mute your media.

