NordicTrack’s regularly $429 smart Alexa-ready adjustable dumbbell pair now $267

Amazon is now offering the smart Alexa-ready NordicTrack 50-pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells at $266.53 shipped. Regularly $429 and sometimes going for as much as $500 at Amazon, you’re looking at over $162 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deals comes in well below the $340 we tracked during the summer Prime Day event and comes within $20 or so of the lowest price we have seen. It is the best listing we have tracked since May as well. The iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells allow users to simply adjust in increments between 5 and 50 pounds via the included floor rack or just by telling Alexa to do it for you. The system leverages a motorized weight selector to make it all happen while an onboard digital LED screen displays your current weight selection. You can use both voice-control (via compatible Alexa gear) or manual selection to switch the “ergonomic” square weight plates alongside the included non-slip handles and integrated tablet stand for supporting connected workouts (a 30-day iFit membership is included here). Get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and head below for more.

If the Alexa-ready set above is overkill for your needs or you’re just looking to bring spending down, check out this pair of FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbells instead. Alongside a $20 on-page coupon, you can bring this set home for $120 shipped via Amazon right now.

You’ll also want to scope out the deals we are tracking on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 to track your workouts and progress year round. Now at the best price we have tracked since release during last month’s Apple showcase event, all of the details you need on its flagship fitness wearable are waiting right here.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

