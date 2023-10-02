Apple Watch Ultra 2 falls to new all-time low of $774 at Amazon

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 has officially begun shipping, and now it’s seeing a discount, too. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in nearly every style and color, dropping down to $774 shipped. It’s only a $25 discount from the usual $799 price tag, but today’s offer still lets you bring home Apple’s latest for less. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

But if $25 just isn’t enough savings, we’re also tracking some discounts on the original Apple Watch Ultra. On sale for the first time since Apple’s Wonderlust event and the reveal of the Ultra 2, this wearable offers much of the same rugged features as the newer model, just without the improved chip or pinch gestures. But with $100 discounts starting at $699, it’s an even better value.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

