While Samsung did just unveil its brand new 2,0000MB/s T9 models, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on the more affordable PNY EliteX-PRO Portable Solid-State Drives. You’ll find the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models on sale for $39.99, $69.99, and $99.99, all with free shipping. Regularly closer to $65, $80, and $140, these models all started 2023 at much higher prices than that and are now starting to see some serious price drops as we move in to the final quarter of the year. Today’s deals are all new Amazon all-time lows on these solid bang for your buck portable SSD solutions to deliver the best prices we have tracked. Head below for more details.

The PNY EliteX-PRO Portable Solid-State Drives landed in our roundup of the best models of last year due to the speeds they offer for the price, and everything just got more affordable. They clock in at up to 1,600MB/s – speeds that outrun all but the brand new and more pricey T9 models in the Samsung lineup, for example. They also carry USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support and both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options alongside an aluminum housing and a 3-year warranty.

For all of the details on the latest and greatest, dive into this week’s launch coverage of the new Samsung T9 portable SSDs. They deliver some of the fastest portable storage solutions Samsung has ever offered with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support and pricing now live from $140 shipped on the 1TB model.

PNY EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

