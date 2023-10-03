Samsung unveils its next-generation 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSDs

The Samsung T-series portable SSDs are some of the most popular pieces of tech around these here parts and the new, next-generation Samsung T9 Portable SSDs have now arrived! Samsung said the new T9 models are its very first portable SSDs featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface with speeds up to 2,000MB/s – that’s nearly double as fast as the T7 Shield we reviewed and still use to this day. Samsung says they feature a “stylish and portable design” built to keep data safe while on-the-go. Now already available for purchase via the official Amazon storefront in 2TB and 4TB capacities, you’ll find everything you need to know about the new Samsung T9 Portable SSDs below.

Next-generation Samsung T9 Portable SSDs debut today

The new Samsung T9 Portable SSDs clock in at up to 2,000MB/s via the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface that provides “two lanes of 10 Gb/s operation to provide 20 Gb/s data transfer rates.” Samsung says the T9 allows users to transfer a 4GB full HD video in nearly two seconds or an hour and half-long 21GB 4K video within 12 seconds. That’s pretty fast.

This time around the brand has eschewed the rigid treatment found on the T7 Shield for what it refers to as “unique design benefits of luxury added to ruggedness.” It features curved diagonal lines and reverse carbon patterns to deliver a fabric-like feel akin to a “luxurious wallet.” It is indeed some kind of rubber material, according to today’s press release, that also provides significant performance advantages and temperature control alongside a conformable grip.

On the inside you’ll find a “strong aluminum body” that can withstand “drops up to nine feet to keep data safe” as well as a five-year limited warranty.

For creators who require fast and efficient large file transfers without slowdowns, the drive is built with silicon and aluminum to dissipate heat, ensuring the drive will run throughout intense work sessions. With the Samsung Dynamic Thermal Guard, it efficiently minimizes the performance drops that can be caused by overheating, ensuring consistent and fast transfer speeds. Its superior heat control enables professionals to transfer hours of 8K video or thousands of high-resolution images, without worrying about data loss.

The new Samsung T9 Portable SSDs ship with a USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables and start at $139.99 shipped:

1TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD $140

2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD $240

4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD $440

