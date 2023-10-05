Leviton’s in-wall USB-C outlets are a perfect match for iPhone 15 from $22 (Reg. $30+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLeviton
Reg. $30+ From $22
a close up of electronics

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with 25W USB-C for $22.12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 26% in savings as well as one of the best discounts yet. It’s $1.50 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, too. If you’ve been on a quest to replace all of your charging gear with USB-C to match that shiny new iPhone 15 of yours, this Leviton fixture lets you bring the connection right into your wall outlet. Replacing an existing in-wall receptacle, this Leviton unit lets you ditch a wall charger in the process thanks to a pair of built-in ports. Alongside the typical 2.4A USB-A slot, there’s also an integrated 25W USB-C charger for topping off your smartphone, an iPad, and other gear in your everyday carry.

If you need a bit more power, Amazon also sells a 20A version of the Leviton USB-C outlet, too. This one is on sale, albiet without as steep of a discount attached, clocking in at $37.19. It’s down from $45 and saves you $8 in the process. It sports the same design with a pair of AC outlets and a USB-A slot, just with even more power behind the USB-C port.

You’ll also find a whole host of other notable discounts in our smartphone accessories guide this week. We have gear for your new iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation Apple handsets and Android smartphones alike.

Leviton In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

Built-in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge (Does not provide Power Delivery. 2 high-powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power. No more searching for charging adapters. Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Leviton

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips with USB-C ...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3 months at ...
Positive Grid cranks up your smart guitar amp with new ...
Dive into nostalgia with the Complete Calvin and Hobbes...
Score an originally $149 JLab Talk Pro USB mic today do...
Jackery’s 293Wh Explorer 300 receives 29% discoun...
Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at best...
Upgrade to a Ninja dual-basket 5-in-1 air fryer this fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments