Leviton’s in-wall USB-C outlets are a perfect match for iPhone 15 from $22 (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with 25W USB-C for $22.12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 26% in savings as well as one of the best discounts yet. It’s $1.50 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, too. If you’ve been on a quest to replace all of your charging gear with USB-C to match that shiny new iPhone 15 of yours, this Leviton fixture lets you bring the connection right into your wall outlet. Replacing an existing in-wall receptacle, this Leviton unit lets you ditch a wall charger in the process thanks to a pair of built-in ports. Alongside the typical 2.4A USB-A slot, there’s also an integrated 25W USB-C charger for topping off your smartphone, an iPad, and other gear in your everyday carry.

If you need a bit more power, Amazon also sells a 20A version of the Leviton USB-C outlet, too. This one is on sale, albiet without as steep of a discount attached, clocking in at $37.19. It’s down from $45 and saves you $8 in the process. It sports the same design with a pair of AC outlets and a USB-A slot, just with even more power behind the USB-C port.

You’ll also find a whole host of other notable discounts in our smartphone accessories guide this week. We have gear for your new iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation Apple handsets and Android smartphones alike.

Leviton In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

Built-in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge (Does not provide Power Delivery. 2 high-powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power. No more searching for charging adapters. Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs.

