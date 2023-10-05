Stock up on firewood with Greenworks’ 48V 16-inch cordless electric chainsaw for $147

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $147.37 shipped. After spending most of the year above $200, even with regular discounts, today’s deal now falls from $280 to the second-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in $12 under our previous mention, $18 above the current going used rate and $35 above the all-time low. Equipped with a 16-inch bar and chain, as well as two 4.0Ah batteries, this chainsaw allows up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Amazon is also currently offering a $30 discount on the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Cordless Polesaw for $149.99. With a 40V brushless motor and 2.0Ah battery, this pole saw gives you up to 50 cuts per charge. It is equipped with an adjustable 8-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated for prolonged life thanks to its built-in auto-oiler. Its extendable aluminum 3-piece shaft offers up to nine additional feet for a maximum reach of 11 feet (including the saw). A charger is also included along with the pole saw and battery.

And with winter right around the corner, check out our coverage of the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0Ah Battery. Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches.

Greenworks 48V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

16” CHAIN AND BAR : great performance for tree cutting and get up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge

TRUBRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY : 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life, requires two 24V batteries to operate

AUTOMATIC OILER : delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

EASY ADJUST TENSIONING : for easy bar and chain maintenance

EASY TO USE : push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

WHAT IS INCLUDED : 2 x 24V (48V) 16-Inch chainsaw, scabbard, 2 x 4.0Ah batteries, dual-port charger, operator’s manual

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!