Greenworks 80V 20-inch electric snow thrower sees first Amazon discount at $530 ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0 Ah battery for $529.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. This is the first discount we have tracked on Amazon for this item, with other sites also marking it down – well in advance in time for winter. Best Buy seems to have the lowest price at $450, however, it comes with a smaller 4.0Ah battery. Likewise, Greenworks’ own website only sells the snow thrower with a 2.0 Ah battery, meaning it might need a recharge depending on the size of your space and personal needs. For comparison’s sake, on Greenworks’ wesbsite, you can only buy the $300 tool and the $300 80V 5.0 Ah battery separate from one another, and would still need to also purchase a charger that will run you anywhere from $60 to $130 depending on the size.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet. It should be noted that this device does possess an auger-assist system for dealing with heavy snow and ice, though it works best with fresh snow and tends to struggle if you allow snow to pack down too tightly. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design. With a 2.0 Ah battery it is able to run up to 30 minutes on a single charge, so receiving this device with a 5.0 Ah battery instead greatly increases that time frame.

And for those of you living in non-snowy environments, and others who won’t receive snow for some time, your lawn will still be there to need trimming. Check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Electric Mower, Axial Blower, 12-Inch String Trimmer Combo Kit. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly discounts on tools, EVs, and more.

80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower features:

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems deliver greater efficiency

Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-inch clearing path

Up to 10 inches of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

