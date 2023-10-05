Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter hits lowest price in months at $70

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter. Now on sale for $69.99 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $90 price tag in order to mark the lowest discount since it was on sale back in January. We last saw it on sale back in August for $5 more, for comparison. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with a $15 discount that makes it even more affordable. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $55 price tag.

If you’re looking to upgrade the rest of your in-car Android experience, be sure to go have a look at our Smartphone Accessories guide. We have a collection of markdowns up for grabs in the deals hub that should be your one-stop-shop to car mounts, chargers, and other gear for your on-the-road setup.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

