Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at best prices from $225 (Reg. $399+)

Update: Apple’s 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 now sells for $254.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s $95 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at $174 off the usual $429 price tag.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 has been officially revealed, and the results are, well, underwhelming. If you’re squinting a little too hard to see the difference between Apple’s latest and greatest and last year’s model, then it’s probably worth just going with the Apple Watch Series 8. Luckily, Amazon is stepping in with some notable discounts that drop the now previous-generation wearable down to $224.99 shipped for the 41mm model once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $399, you’re looking at $89 in savings alongside the second-best price yet. It’s the first markdown since back on Prime Day, which was also the only time we’ve seen it sell for less. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $349.95. That’s down from $429 with much of the same second-best price status attached. Head below for more.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that pre-orders are live, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. Our besties over at 9to5Mac have the full scoop on what’s new, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

