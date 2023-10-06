Elite Gourmet’s 2-in-1 panini press and grill sizzles at second-lowest 2023 price for $21

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet 2-in-1 Nonstick Panini Press & Indoor Grill for $20.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, after clipping the on-page $5.20 off coupon. With a list price of $30 on Amazon, and a regular price tag of $40 on Elite Gourmet’s own website, today’s deal amounts to a 31% discount that happens to be the fourth-lowest price we have tracked over the years. It comes in $3 under the current going used rate, $5 above the all-time low from July 2019, and marks the second-lowest markdown we’ve seen this year. This 1,000W 2-in-1 appliance can be used to make tasty paninis, or you can open it fully to be used as an electric grill. Its compact size keeps it from taking up too much counter space, while its sloped design and non-stick cooking plates ensures grease drains to the back for easy cleanup.

If you plan to use the above press and grill as part of your meal-prep plans, Amazon is also offering the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer for $69, which can be used to portion out your meals while keeping their freshness locked in for longer. It is able to handle vacuum sealing both dry and moist foods by creating air-tight bags via heat-sealing, and its included bags are waterproof and reusable so you won’t have to worry about regularly shelling out money to replace them.

And if you’re at all a fan of sparkling water with your meals, check out our recent coverage of the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit, which is able to turn your average tap water into a sparkling beverage at the pull of a lever. You’ll be able to carbonate while you hydrate!

Elite Gourmet 2-in-1 Nonstick Panini Press & Indoor Grill features:

Hungry for a sandwich? With the Elite Cuisine Panini Press and Grill, you get two appliances in one. The hinge design adjusts to allow you to use as a 180° flat indoor grill or a crispy bread panini sandwich press with just a push of a button. Quick and tasty meals are a cinch to whip up. Perfect for making a quick snack, sandwiches for lunch, or grilling up dinner. The compact size takes up little counter or shelf space making storing your contact grill easy.

