SodaStream’s Art sparkling water maker carbonates while you hydrate for $105 ($45 off)

Amazon is offering the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit for $104.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. With a regular price tag of $150, which still remains on the manufacturer’s own website, today’s deal is a combined 30% discount, and the third-lowest price we have tracked. It comes in just $5 above our previous mention, $13 above the current going used rate, and only $15 above the all-time low. Designed with a slim, sleek black and silver-trimmed look, this device is able to turn your average tap water into a sparkling beverage at the pull of a lever. Along with the device itself, this starter kit also includes a 60L Co2 cylinder, and a 1 liter dishwasher safe bottle. There is also a 46% off bundle option for $109.99 shipped, which includes the device, two 60L Co2 cylinders, two dishwater safe bottles, and two 40mL bubly drop flavors. This bundle package is an invite-only deal; by hitting the “request invite” button, you’ll be entered and If invited, you’ll get an email notification with a unique link during Prime Big Deal Days (October 10 to October 11, 2023).

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the smaller SodaStream Gaia Sparkling Water Maker for $70, which offers the same features as the model above in a more compact device. You can also add some flavor to your sparkling water with the SodaStream Bubly Drops 6 Flavor Variety Pack for $17.84 shipped, after clipping the on-page $7.65 off coupon. You’ll receive six 40mL bottles of Bubly’s distinct flavors: strawberry, grapefruit, blackberry, lime, mango, and cherry.

And if you enjoy a nice glass of fresh juice on a regular basis, check out our recent coverage of the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer with Cup. 9to5toys tested, you can use it for just about everything from carrots and kale to celery, apples, and a wide range of other fruits and veg.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Art machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

