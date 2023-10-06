Get lifetime access to 1TB of cloud storage for $120 (Reg. $810)

The cloud is such an advantageous place to store data. It secures you from losing data physical computers and hard drives from damage, or theft, or anything else. And cloud storage makes it easy to share content with collaborators, colleagues, and prospective clients. So for those without a cloud storage solution, and those in need of another one, this lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage is on sale for just $119.97 (reg. $810) through October 15th only.

If you travel for business and need to showcase a large media project in a place far away from your office, this solution is designed to help. The sizable terabyte of data space that comes with this deal allows you to store photos, videos, decks, and other important files. This safe, private, and accessible platform enables you to connect via your computer, mobile device, and through WebDav. Koofr lets users store files in one place while also connecting to any of your existing cloud accounts from OneDrive, Dropbox, Google Drive, or Amazon.

Among its many features, Koofr also is designed to put the user first. It bills itself as the only cloud storage solution that doesn’t track you. It doesn’t place file size limits on your uploads, and it has helpful features that do things like finding and removing duplicate files. You can rename multiple files at once with its advanced renaming feature, and you can rest assured knowing that your files are encrypted while transferring.

Koofr comes critic-approved with average ratings of 4.6/5 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra.

Get a Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) on sale for just $119.97 (reg. $810) through October 15th only.

